ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1444 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Up 1.6 %

MVRL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 8,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,406. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

