ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of SMHB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 82,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.