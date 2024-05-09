ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of SMHB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 82,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.79.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
