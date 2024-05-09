Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-3.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.37). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

