Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

