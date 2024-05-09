Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

