Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NGL opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $787.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.61. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 30,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

