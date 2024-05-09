Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8 %
TSM opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $744.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
