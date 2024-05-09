Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,059 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NOV by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

