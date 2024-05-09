Everpar Advisors LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CDW by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,213,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $164.62 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

