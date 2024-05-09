ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.