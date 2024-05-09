Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.