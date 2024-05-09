Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 439 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total value of C$498,704.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,552.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$911.02 and a 52 week high of C$1,563.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,492.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,342.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,820.83.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

