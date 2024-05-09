FibroGen, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $112.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million.

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,178 shares in the company, valued at $898,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,380 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,226,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 739,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

