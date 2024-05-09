Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 1,126,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,435. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

