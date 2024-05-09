Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.