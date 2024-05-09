Fiera Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
FSZ stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.15. The company had a trading volume of 149,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,287. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$618.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital
In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
