Fiera Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FSZ stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.15. The company had a trading volume of 149,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,287. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$618.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.64.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

