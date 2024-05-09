Financial Survey: Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -17.74% -3.55% -3.15% CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Netcapital has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Netcapital and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,783.50%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Netcapital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million 0.29 $2.95 million ($0.05) -2.50 CURO Group $418.33 million 0.01 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CURO Group beats Netcapital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.