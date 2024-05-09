Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

Several analysts have commented on FTT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$42.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.04. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

