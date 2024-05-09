First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.