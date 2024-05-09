First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,003,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 261,794 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,353. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

