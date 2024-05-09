First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,982,777.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $109,983.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,940,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

