FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

FirstService has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

FSV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

