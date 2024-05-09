FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$207.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$186.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.73. The firm has a market cap of C$9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$216.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$215.24.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.9558535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total value of C$1,115,000.00. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$1,115,000.00. Also, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total value of C$157,080.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,300 shares of company stock worth $4,357,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

