FitLife Brands (FTLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FitLife Brands stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

