Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSI opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

