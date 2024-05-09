Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 977,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. Flywire has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.53, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,584,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Flywire by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 127,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flywire by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 481,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flywire by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 40.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,498,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,792,000 after purchasing an additional 428,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

