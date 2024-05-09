FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.69.

FMC Price Performance

FMC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.53. 285,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $112.10.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

