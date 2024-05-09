Fosun International Ltd Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 174.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,945,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,147,000 after buying an additional 434,284 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 224,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,373 shares of company stock worth $4,087,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

