Fosun International Ltd Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fosun International Ltd cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $537.39. 46,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

