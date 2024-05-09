Fosun International Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 860,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 181,340 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.18. 485,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

