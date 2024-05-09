Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Barry L. Padgett Sells 780 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $10,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Freshworks Price Performance
NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
