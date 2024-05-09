FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $2,411,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

