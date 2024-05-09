FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

QJUN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,337 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.78.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.