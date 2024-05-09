Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTEK

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.21. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.