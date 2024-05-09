Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

