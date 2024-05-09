FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.14 EPS.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.
Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$16.49 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.10%.
In other news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
