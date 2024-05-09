Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
GLPG stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.27. Galapagos has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $45.21.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
