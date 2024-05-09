GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at TD Cowen

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 49,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.51.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.