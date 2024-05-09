Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Kevin David Johnson Buys 192,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin David Johnson acquired 192,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00.

Kevin David Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Kevin David Johnson bought 26,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

GXE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,408. The company has a market cap of C$202.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199324 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gear Energy

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.