Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) PT Raised to $27.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:GNK opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $968.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 1,181,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,012,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

