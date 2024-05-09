General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,888 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 13.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

