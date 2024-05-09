Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 83.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.