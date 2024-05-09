Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

GENI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 1,597,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

