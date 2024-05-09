Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

