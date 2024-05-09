Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

