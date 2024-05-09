Gladstone Investment’s (GAIN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 169,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,754. The company has a market cap of $516.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

