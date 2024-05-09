Gladstone Investment’s (GAIN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 169,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,754. The company has a market cap of $516.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
