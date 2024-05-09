Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF comprises 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 9,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

