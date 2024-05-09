Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Down 7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 2,033,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,973,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,980,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

