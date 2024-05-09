Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $191.05

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.05, but opened at $179.54. Globant shares last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 183,995 shares trading hands.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after buying an additional 189,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

