goeasy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock traded down C$8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$182.00. 52,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$100.03 and a 12-month high of C$192.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$154.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$206.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

